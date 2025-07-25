PVL: UC, USC brace for pivotal matches as semifinals moom

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four teams are in the hunt for the knockout stage as the V-League Visayas elimination round nears its close this weekend at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus coliseum.

In the men’s division, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters aim to tie the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at the top with identical 4-1 win-loss records.

UC faces the winless University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in one of two men’s matches on Saturday, July 24, ahead of the PVL On Tour games.

UP, holding a 0-4 record, is already out of the running but will play its final elimination round game. With nothing left to lose, the Fighting Maroons could pose a serious challenge to the playoff-hungry Webmasters, who are aiming for a finals berth.

Another crucial matchup pits the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors against the USJ-R Jaguars at 11 a.m. USC holds fourth place with a 2-2 record, while USJ-R sits just behind at 1-3. The winner stays alive in the semifinal race.

In the women’s division, the unbeaten USJ-R Lady Jaguars face longtime rivals, the USC Lady Warriors, in the 7 a.m. opener. Both teams are tied at 4-0, and their clash will decide who claims the No. 1 spot heading into the knockout round.

The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats currently sit in third place in both the men’s and women’s standings.

Tomorrow’s results will shape the playoff picture and determine which of the six Cesafi teams will advance to the semifinals and eventually the finals. /csl

