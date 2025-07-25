Emong weakens into a tropical storm — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Emong has already weakened into a tropical storm, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Emong is now packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The tropical storm was last located over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan, moving north-northeastward at 40 kph.

Despite the weakening of Emong, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is still in effect over the following areas:

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Burgos, Bangui)

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela)

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes)

TCWS No. 1

The rest of Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Cervantes)

Abra

The rest of Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, the rest of mainland Cagayan,

Northern portion of Isabela (Quirino, Mallig, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Roxas, San Manuel)

Pagasa likewise said Emong is still enhancing the southwest monsoon, or locally known as habagat, which is forecast to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds, on Friday:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region (areas not under Wind Signal)

Cordillera Administrative Region (areas not under Wind Signal)

Cagayan Valley (areas not under Wind Signal)

Central Luzon

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon)

Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan)

Bicol Region

Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Pagasa said Emong is forecast to pass close to or over Babuyan Islands and Batanes from this Friday afternoon to early evening while accelerating north-northeastward.

The tropical storm is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning.

“Emong will continue to weaken throughout the forecast period due to increasing unfavorable environment. It will likely degenerate into a remnant low tomorrow evening while entering the East China Sea. However, a slightly faster weakening trend is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.

