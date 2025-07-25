CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano crafty guard Mac Tallo is back on the international 3×3 stage—this time, with the full support of the national federation.

Tallo, the country’s former No. 1 ranked 3×3 player, headlines the Manila Melmac squad as they rejoin the FIBA 3×3 World Tour circuit.

He is joined by Matthew Salem, Christian Manaytay, and Beninese import Adeshokan Odou, under the guidance of experienced coaches Mau Belen and Chico Lanete.

Their return marks a new chapter for Philippine 3×3, with Manila Melmac being formally presented to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Thursday.

“This is the new direction for Philippine 3×3 now, as mandated by SBP President Al Panlilio,” said SBP executive director Erika Dy.

“We are supporting club teams like Manila Melmac by giving them slots on the tour. The valuable tour points they earn boost our federation’s ranking and improve our chances of making it to the Olympics. Para sa bansa itong nilalaro nila, kaya susuportahan natin ito.”

Tallo, long considered one of the sport’s top local names, shared how meaningful this opportunity is—especially now that the SBP is backing their Olympic campaign.

“Sa tagal kong naglalaro ng 3×3, ito talaga ang dream ko—‘yung finally maglaro para sa Pilipinas. At sobrang laking bagay na suportado na kami ngayon ng SBP,” said Tallo, who also plays for the Cebu Greats in the MPBL. (I’ve been playing 3×3 for so long, and this has always been my dream—to finally play for the Philippines. And it means so much that we now have the support of the SBP.)

“We’ll give our all for the country.”

Manila Melmac is deep into preparations for the FIBA 3×3 Jakarta Challenger set for July 26 to 27.

They warmed up by dominating the 2025 Halfcourt Courtside Fair at Okada Manila, going undefeated against the Baguio Highlanders, Taho Story, and host team Okada Manila.

In Jakarta, Tallo and company will face Spain’s Mataro and Romania’s Bucharest Stiinta in the qualifying round. A successful run there will earn them a spot in the main draw and a shot at qualifying for the prestigious Lausanne Masters in August.

To recall, Tallo led several FIBA 3×3 squads in the past, including Chooks Cebu and Chooks Manila, during the height of the FIBA World Tour craze in Cebu—an era that brought world-class teams from Latvia, the United States, Serbia, and Mongolia.

