Baste Duterte leaves for Singapore ahead of boxing match with Torre

MANILA, Philippines — Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte has flown to Singapore ahead of an upcoming charity boxing match against Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III, based on information provided by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

According to the NBI, Duterte departed from Davao International Airport to Singapore on Friday morning.

This, said the NBI, was then confirmed by the Bureau of Immigration.

Duterte left the country two days before a supposed boxing match against him and Torre was to be held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday.

It was Duterte himself who challenged Torre to a fistfight in a vlog uploaded on his social media channels.

The PNP chief then accepted the challenge, proposing to turn the event into a charity boxing match for victims of the onslaught of the southwest monsoon (habagat).

But after Torre accepted, Duterte suddenly added a new condition: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must order all government officials to undergo a hair follicle drug test.

