CCPO ready for SONA, urges peaceful protests

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Freedom is protected, but so is peace.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has assured the public that it is ready to ensure safety and security on Monday, July 28, during the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy City Director for Operations, reminded demonstrators to be mindful of the laws even as they exercise their constitutional right to free expression.

“Sa mga ganahan molambigit anang mga protest actions, be aware that there are existing laws and ordinances covering each and every person’s action,” Macatangay said in an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, July 25, during the launch of Oplan Pakigsandurot in Barangay Luz, Cebu City. (To those who want to join protest actions, be aware that there are existing laws and ordinances governing every individual’s actions.)

She said the CCPO has already coordinated with other law enforcement units to monitor potential protest actions, urging demonstrators to exercise their rights responsibly.

Moreover, Macatangay emphasized that while everyone has the right to express themselves, it must be done within the bounds of the law.

“As long as they are not violating ordinances or laws, they are okay,” she said.

Macatangay also said the CCPO will enforce the prohibition on the burning of effigies, in line with PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s statement that it constitutes a violation of the law.

She likewise noted that acts bordering on malicious mischief, vandalism, or property damage will be dealt with accordingly.

“Aksyunan jud na sa kapulisan,” she said. (The police will definitely take action on that.)

While Cebu has no recent history of violent or destructive protests during past SONAs, Macatangay said they will remain on alert.

“No history in Cebu (of violent protests), pero nangandam lang pud mi,” she said. (There’s no history of violent protests in Cebu, but we are preparing just the same.)

She emphasized that law enforcement will be deployed to key areas across the city to maintain peace and order and to prevent disruptions to daily activities.

“As of this time, walay na-monitor nga any threat, but we have prepared ample numbers of human resources in case there will be any attempts that could cause disruption,” Macatangay added. (As of this time, there are no monitored threats, but we have prepared ample personnel in case there are any attempts that could cause disruption.)

