Mindoro to face Colombian Potes in US bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hard-hitting Filipino middleweight Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro returns to action in the United States as he takes on Colombia’s Dormedes Potes in an undercard bout on August 15 in Plant City, Florida.

Mindoro, who is based in the U.S., carries an impressive record of 14 wins—all by knockout—and one draw. His perfect KO streak has been turning heads in the middleweight division, making him one of the most exciting rising prospects to watch.

This will be Mindoro’s second fight in just over a month. He is coming off a dominant first-round knockout win over previously unbeaten Mexican Omar Munguia last June.

Before that, the 25-year-old from Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur, trained alongside Manny Pacquiao in Los Angeles for Pacquiao’s scheduled bout against Mario Barrios.

Mindoro was part of a select group that included fellow top-tier Filipino fighters such as Mark Magsayo, Jerwin Ancajas, Eumir Marcial, and Carl Jammes Martin—boxers under MP Promotions of Pacquiao.

His opponent, Potes, is returning to the ring after more than a year of inactivity. He last fought in June 2023, suffering his third straight loss. Potes holds a record of 14 wins, 7 losses, and 1 draw, with 10 victories coming by knockout.

The bout is part of a ProBox Promotions fight card that also features seven other fights, including the main event between William Foster III of the United States and Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov of Tajikistan.

A victory for Mindoro could help him crack the top 15 in the middleweight world rankings, further cementing his status as a serious contender in the division.

