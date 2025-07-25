CCPO to enforce ban on effigy burning during SONA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The right to protest comes with limits, Cebu City police remind demonstrators.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will enforce the prohibition on the burning of effigies during protest actions in the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 28, in line with national directives.

“Anything nga will result to any malicious mischief, acts of lasciviousness, or any violation of law, ato gyud nang i-implementar,” Macatangay said, emphasizing that any actions leading to property destruction will be strictly monitored by the CCPO.

(Anything that will result in malicious mischief, acts of lasciviousness, or any violation of the law—we will definitely implement the law on that.)

This comes after Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III discouraged protesters from burning effigies on the day of President Marcos Jr.’s fourth SONA, citing it as a violation of the law.

Last year, protesters who burned an effigy of President Marcos labeled “Doble Kara” (Two-faced) faced complaints from the police for allegedly violating two environmental laws: Republic Act No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, and Republic Act No. 8749, or the Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999.

Effigy burning has long been a hallmark of protest culture in the Philippines, dating back to the 1970s. It has become a common practice among protesters.

Often designed as towering, animated, and interactive figures, effigies serve as a form of street theater—visually powerful symbols of public outrage and criticism toward national leaders.

However, authorities argue that the act of burning effigies presents safety risks and the potential to provoke unrest, prompting stricter enforcement of existing laws and public safety regulations.

