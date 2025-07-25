LGUs urged to boost disaster response amid climate change threats

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units (LGUs) must step up their disaster resiliency and response as weather becomes unpredictable to avoid damage to property and loss of life, Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes said on Friday.

Ordanes, in a statement, said that the country is facing an age where climate change aggravates the impact of weather disturbances which can be addressed if LGUs are better prepared.

“We are now in an era where climate change makes weather conditions more erratic and destructive and while we do have preparations during times like this, it is only appropriate to explore other measures that would help us to cope better in the future,” he said.

Aside from this, Ordanes said that families who care for vulnerable sectors of society, like senior citizens, encounter more difficulty during calamities, making preparations by LGUs even more pressing.

READ: 25 persons dead, 8 missing amid habagat, cyclones onslaught – NDRRMC

Metro Cebu could ‘self-destruct’ amid flooding crisis – expert

“(There is) the need to support the most vulnerable members of the society, as well as families with elderly members who may have special transport and medical need, and when there’s a disaster, they are at a greater risk because of their specific needs,”

“LGUs (should) take a more proactive stance by reviewing and updating their disaster risk reduction and management plans and factor in the needs of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups,” he added.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 25 individuals were reported dead after three successive cyclones hit the country and intensified the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Three of the 25 reported deaths have been validated — one each from Central Luzon, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga region.

The other 22 deaths that have not been validated by authorities come from:

Nine from National Capital Region (NCR) Three from Calabarzon Three from Western Visayas Three from Negros Island Region Two from Northern Mindanao One from Mimaropa One from Davao Region Meanwhile, eight individuals were reported missing.

NDRRMC also said that 3.84 million people, or 1.06 million families, were affected by the heavy rains and severe flooding.

According to the latest weather bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Tropical Storm Emong will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning.

However, another cyclone, Tropical Storm Krosa which is still outside the PAR and is being monitored.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP