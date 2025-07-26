9 BOC personnel relieved over ‘extortion’ at NAIA T3

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has relieved nine Customs personnel linked to a reported extortion incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the incident, which occurred in June, is now the subject of a full-blown investigation by the Internal Inquiry Division of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS).

He said the involved personnel have been removed from their posts pending the outcome of the probe.

“We take these matters seriously and there will be no leniency for personnel who abuse their position. Any form of misconduct will be met with immediate and appropriate action,” the BOC said in a statement.

At the same time, Nepomuceno reported that they have implemented a 24-hour complaint reporting policy to ensure immediate action on personnel misconduct.

Likewise, a memorandum dated July 24, 2025 was issued, directing all concerned personnel to report formal written complaints filed against BOC personnel to the Office of the Commissioner within 24 hours.

Each report must include corresponding spot or incident reports and any relevant supporting documents or evidence to further institutionalize discipline and transparency.

The directive also provides that offices with jurisdiction over the personnel involved may be instructed to submit initial findings and recommendations within 48 hours of the complaint’s filing. These may include proposals for preventive suspension or relief orders, as deemed necessary by the Commissioner.

It also stated that the Commissioner may act motu proprio as necessary to safeguard the integrity of internal processes.

The BOC warned that “failure to comply with the reporting requirement may result in the presumption of Neglect of Duty or other administrative violations under the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service and shall be dealt with accordingly.”

On the other hand, in a separate statement, the BOC clarified that the PHP3 million mentioned in the circulating report refers to the dutiable value of the items declared and not the amount allegedly extorted.

“The Bureau of Customs is currently investigating the reported irregularities and the assertions made in the complaint,” it said. (PNA)

