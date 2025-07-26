San Miguel rules PBA Philippine Cup, thwarts TNT’s Grand Slam bid

San Miguel Beer regained its place as champion of the PBA Philippine Cup after ending TNT’s Grand Slam hopes with a 107-96 victory in Friday’s Game 6 at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez scored 24 points apiece while Jericho Cruz was named PBA Press Corps Finals Most Valuable Player as the Beermen took down the Tropang 5G, 4-2, to complete their road to redemption.

The Beermen lost to the Meralco Bolts in last year’s all-Filipino championship before failing to make the playoffs of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Cruz was hailed as the best player of the series with averages of 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He had 13 points, four rebounds and six assists, helping San Miguel pull away in the third quarter.

That was with help from Fajardo and Perez, who broke out a massive slump to fire 16 including a four-point shot that gave San Miguel a 52-47 halftime lead.

Fajardo was 11-of-12 from the field after making his first 10 baskets.

Coach Leo Austria, meanwhile, won his 10th PBA title as head coach, including seven in the Philippine Cup.

TNT fell short of completing the sixth Grand Slam in league history as the wear and tear finally took its toll on the Tropang 5G.

Calvin Oftana finished with 19 points, Kelly Williams had 17 and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 13 for TNT.

San Miguel pulled away led by a high of 20 in the second half as TNT was left to see its dream of a trifecta disappear.

