US releases P3 billion in foreign assistance for the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The U.S. Department of State announced this week the release of at least P3 billion ($60 million) in foreign assistance funding to support energy, maritime, and economic growth programs in the Philippines.
This release of the US foreign aid came following the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington, D.C., on July 21,
This is the U.S. government’s first announcement of new foreign assistance for any country since the Trump Administration began its review and realignment of foreign assistance in January.
As part of this at least P3 billion initiative, Secretary Rubio also announced that the U.S. Department of State intends to work with the U.S. Congress to allocate P825 million ($15 million) to catalyze private sector development in the Luzon Economic Corridor.
If approved, this funding will support investments in the areas of transport, logistics, energy, and semiconductors that will help create jobs and drive economic growth in the country.
President Marcos’s meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in Washington, D.C., this week reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Philippines Alliance and advanced closer economic ties between the two nations.
