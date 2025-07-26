Cebu City begins 250K trees program, 5K mangroves planted at SRP

Launch timed a day before International Day for the Conservation of Mangroves; more tree-planting drives in upland and coastal areas eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government has officially launched its 256K Trees program with the planting of around 5,000 mangrove propagules at the backchannels of the South Road Properties (SRP) on July 25.

John Joeffrey Dabatos Jr., the project head, said the activity, attended by representatives from barangays, city departments, private firms, and civic organizations, marks the start of the Cebu City tree planting initiative under the new administration.

“This is just a lot of official launching. We did a pre-launch already, but this is the official launch,” Dabatos said in an interview at the site.

The launch was scheduled a day before the International Day for the Conservation of Mangroves, in consideration of daylight and tide conditions.

“Today is the lowest tide that we still have daylight. Because tomorrow, the low tide is at around 7 p.m. So we happened to schedule this day,” Dabatos explained.

Mangrove species planted

According to Dabatos, an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 Bacau (Rhizophora) mangrove propagules were planted along the SRP channel. These species are considered suitable for coastal reforestation due to their adaptability and root structure that prevents soil erosion.

He said the city was still verifying the final count with forestry personnel.

“For official launch, yeah, we set at 5,000,” Dabatos said.

Although tree tagging was planned for documentation and tracking, the team opted to defer the process due to time constraints. He said they would return to the site in the coming months for tagging and after-care.

“We prepared a sustainable way of tagging. But we did not prepare it today. We will go back for the tagging. And after-care is that we, with CCENRO, will coordinate with those organizations that are planting right now,” Dabatos added.

Next sites

More tree planting events are being lined up, including one organized by Alpha Phi Omega on August 9 in Barangay Pardo. Another is being planned in Barangay Guba. The City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) is coordinating with groups and communities to identify suitable planting sites.

Dabatos also mentioned an emergency meeting held earlier Friday with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)–Region 7 to ensure that planting activities in SRP would not interfere with existing infrastructure projects in the area.

256K target

The 256K Trees Cebu City tree planting program aims to plant 256,000 trees throughout the city over the next three years.

The target figure was first announced by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. in June during the city’s World Environment Day event, and it is intended to reflect the number of votes he received in the May 2025 elections.

Archival earlier said the campaign would prioritize both upland and coastal areas, with a focus on native and fruit-bearing trees.

He said the city plans to tap barangays, private landowners, and national agencies, such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Agriculture, for support in terms of site access and seedling provision.

The next phase of the Cebu City tree planting initiative is expected to commence in August, coinciding with the onset of the rainy season.

Monitoring and sustainability

Dabatos emphasized that planting will be followed by site monitoring and maintenance. Organizations involved in the planting are expected to revisit their sites after three to six months to help ensure survival rates.

“This is just our launch,” he said. “But more are lined up and ongoing. We will continue coordination with our partners for expansion and follow-through.”

The city government has not yet released a full planting schedule or list of target locations under the program.