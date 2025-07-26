What is SONA, and why should you care about PBBM’s 4th address?

Every fourth Monday of July, all eyes and ears turn to the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

It’s SONA day, and whether you’re a skeptic, a supporter, or somewhere in between, the State of the Nation Address (SONA) gives a front-row seat to how the President views the country, and where he wants to take it next.

This year’s SONA, happening on Monday, July 28, 2025, marks the fourth time President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will deliver this high-stakes national address.

With only three years left in his term and mounting public pressure to deliver on bold promises, like his campaign vow of lowering rice prices to P20 per kilo, this could be his most defining SONA yet.

So, what exactly is the SONA? Why does it matter? And what should you expect from this year’s edition?

What is the SONA?

The State of the Nation Address is not just a yearly political tradition, but a constitutional obligation.

As stated in Article VII, Section 23 of the 1987 Constitution, the President must deliver a speech at the opening of the regular session of Congress to report on the nation’s status and outline future legislative priorities.

The tradition stretches back to 1935 when then-President Manuel L. Quezon gave the first official SONA under the Commonwealth government.

Over the decades, the event has evolved from a straightforward speech to a national moment, where the entire government, including the executive, legislative, and judiciary, is present in one room.

While the SONA is directed to Congress, it has become a symbolic address to the Filipino people, a yearly mirror held up to the country’s state of affairs.

What happens during the SONA?

The SONA typically starts at 4 p.m., but the pageantry begins hours earlier.

The Batasang Pambansa transforms into a high-security zone and a mini red carpet runway, with lawmakers and guests, some in traditional or statement-making attire, arriving in style.

But beyond the glamor, the day unfolds with a formal sequence:

Congress opens its regular session.

An ecumenical prayer and the singing of the national anthem follow.

The President arrives, greeted with full military honors and introduced by the Senate President and House Speaker.

The speech begins, often lasting from one to two hours, and is broadcast nationwide.

The SONA serves multiple functions: It is a scorecard of accomplishments, a blueprint for upcoming priorities, and a message to both allies and critics.

What to expect in President Marcos’ 2025 SONA

President Marcos steps up to the podium this Monday at a critical juncture in his presidency.

The high expectations from his landslide 2022 win have cooled into measured skepticism, especially after unmet promises and economic hurdles.

So what might he highlight?

Economic recovery and inflation control

Filipinos are still feeling the weight of high prices.

Inflation, which peaked at 8.1 percent in December 2022, has since slowed to 3.2 percent in 2024, but the effects linger. Underemployment remains a concern, with the latest data showing 13.1 percent in May 2025.

Analysts expect Marcos to emphasize economic stabilization, food security, and job creation. As he still heads the Department of Agriculture, expect agriculture-related updates to feature prominently.

Infrastructure and connectivity

The business sector, led by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), has urged the President to back 20 key reforms, including the Konektadong Pinoy Act for nationwide internet access and a National Comprehensive Infrastructure Masterplan.

We may also hear updates on flagship projects under the “Build Better More” agenda.

Foreign policy and U.S. ties

Marcos’ recent official visit to the United States may also get a mention. According to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the President is “very focused” on this SONA, personally overseeing its content as a “report to the people.”

This trip centered on defense cooperation and economic partnerships with Washington, topics that may be woven into his speech as part of a larger foreign policy strategy.

Political climate and unity

Following the International Criminal Court’s arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Marcos-Duterte alliance has fractured.

Observers say this may be giving Marcos a new set of supporters, while also testing his political agility.

Whether or not he directly addresses the fallout, his tone, and narrative may reflect a bid to solidify control heading into the second half of his term.

Why Filipinos should pay attention

Beyond the pomp, the SONA gives citizens a rare, consolidated glimpse into where the country stands and where it’s headed. It’s a chance to hold the President accountable, hear new proposals, and connect national policy to personal realities.

From rice prices and wages to internet access and disaster response, the issues Marcos discusses, and how he talks about them, impact every Filipino.

And in times of crisis, like the recent flooding caused by habagat rains, the President’s decisions matter even more.

Marcos recently suspended SONA preparations to redirect all government efforts to relief operations, sending a message that governance must prioritize public welfare.

So, whether you watch it live, read highlights, or scroll through reactions online, tune in and stay informed. After all, understanding the State of the Nation is one way to shape its future.

