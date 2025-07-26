World Pool Championship: Biado, Regalario reach all-Pinoy semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carlo Biado and Bernie Regalario reached the semifinals of the World Pool Championship 2025 at the Green Halls in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, July 25.

Biado defeated countryman Jeffrey Ignacio, 11-9, in the Last 16 and Ko Ping Chung of Chinese-Taipei, 11-7, in the Last 8 while Regalario eliminated compatriot Patrick Gonzales , 11-9, and former World Champion Francisco Ruiz of Spain, 11-4, respectively.

Biado and Regalario, the 20-year-old giant killer will face each other in an all-Pinoy semis encounter.

“Bernie is young, but he can beat anybody. He’s a real fighter-one of the best young players in the Philippines. If he beats me tomorrow (Saturday), I’ll be cheering for him in the final,” said the 41-year- old Biado, the 2017 World 9-Ball Champion and the 2024 World Ten Ball king.

Joining them on the other side of the bracket is defending champion Fedor Gorst of the United States, who brought down Mario He of Austria , 11-5, and another Filipino bet and Snooker specialist Jeffrey Roda, 11-4.

Gorst will be playing Kledio Kaci of Albania in the other final four match.

Kaci trounced Konrad Juszczyszyn of Poland, 11-8, and Ameer Ali of Iraq, 11-9.

This year features a record-breaking prize fund, with a staggering $250,000 awaiting the champion, from a record-breaking $1,000,000 purse.

The runner-up will earn $100,000 while the semi-finalist will receive $50,000.

