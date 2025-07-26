Quezon City to implement liquor ban during Sona
MANILA, Philippines — A liquor ban will be in effect in Quezon City from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 28, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona).
The city government announced the ban on Friday, citing Executive Order No. 9, Series of 2025, issued by Mayor Joy Belmonte.
“This is to ensure peace and security in the city during the upcoming State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr,” the Quezon City government said in Filipino in its advisory.
Marcos is set to deliver his fourth annual address before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City, following the opening of the 20th Congress.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy nearly 12,000 officers to ensure security during the Sona.
