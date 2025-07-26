Cebu City revives ‘Oplan Pakigsandurot’ for safer nights

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No more worries at night in Cebu City after the city government officially re-launched Oplan Pakigsandurot on Friday, July 25, to strengthen peace and order initiatives.

This community-based initiative aims to safeguard the city, particularly at night, ensuring residents can feel safe and secure.

Councilor Paul Labra II, chairperson of the city’s peace and order committee, believes that the program will not only enhance safety but also help elevate Cebu’s economic standing, pushing the city closer to becoming the country’s top economic hub.

“Kaning Oplan Pakigsandurot makatabang sad sa pagkab-ot sa katuyuan nga kita mamahimong number one economically,” Labra said during the relaunch that was held on Friday at the sports complex in Sitio Abella in Brgy. Luz.

(Oplan Pakigsandurot will also help us achieve our goal of becoming number one economically.)

Oplan Pakigsandurot

Launched in 2001 under the leadership of then-Mayor and now the current Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Oplan Pakigsandurot has been a key component of the city’s anti-criminality campaign.

It seeks to foster greater coordination between local government units, police personnel, including retirees, and the residents.

Labra pointed out that a safer city attracts more investors, which in turn fuels economic growth.

“If residents feel safe, mang-gawas na sila (they will go out). Mo-aktibo ang atong (this will spur) economic activities… investors will grow,” he said.

Labra also highlighted how important it is for the community to be involved, especially because Cebu’s population is growing quickly. With a growing population, the police force remains outnumbered, which makes public participation crucial.

“Kinahanglan manginlabot ang katawhan sa pagbantay sa kahapsay ug kalinaw,” he said.

(The public has to get involved in ensuring peace and order.)

Managing peace and order

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), acknowledged the difficulty law enforcers face in managing peace and order on their own.

“Dili namo kaya, sa tinud-anay lang, nga kami ra,” she said.

(The truth is that we can’t do it on our own.)

Macatangay said she is happy with the relaunch of Oplan Pakigsandurot here. She also explained that Barangay Luz was chosen as the pilot area for the program because of its proximity to Cebu City’s IT business hub.

Many of the workers in this area are active at night, so focusing on this barangay is expected to help address their needs and safety during those hours, she said.

