Kanlaon Volcano: 9 quakes recorded on Friday, July 25 – Phivolcs

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter - Inquirer.net | July 26,2025 - 01:11 PM

Kanlaon Volcano

Kanlaon Volcano, Photo by Marvin Escander, contributor.

MANILA, Philippines — Nine volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island on Friday, July 25, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday.

The agency’s data also showed that the volcano emitted 1,447 tonnes of sulfur dioxide over the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs added that the volcano’s edifice was inflated, and its plume was obscured.

Phivolcs also cautioned residents about possible sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ashfall, rockfalls, and lahars during heavy rains.

The volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since its eruption in December 2024.

TAGS: Kanlaon volcano, Negros Occidental, Phivolcs
