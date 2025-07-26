Pangilinan: Senate duty-bound to try VP Sara despite SC order

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Kiko Pangilinan said the Senate is “duty-bound” to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte even after the Supreme Court (SC) declared the complaint against her unconstitutional.

In a decision announced on Friday, the SC ruled that the fourth complaint lodged by 215 members of the House of Representatives against Duterte violated the constitutional provision that no impeachment proceedings may be initiated against the same official more than once within a year.

“It is my view that, at this late stage in the process of impeachment, we in the Senate are duty-bound to proceed with the trial as mandated by the Constitution,” Pangilinan said in a statement on Saturday.

Judicial review

The senator acknowledged that the SC was exercising judicial review—the power to declare laws or government acts unconstitutional—but argued that the tribunal was preventing the Senate from carrying out its own mandate.

How can they resolve this impasse? Pangilinan said the House may file a motion for reconsideration by invoking the doctrine of operative fact, which recognizes the existence and consequences of an act prior to its being declared unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court may then reconsider its ruling,” the senator said.

“In doing so… the Supreme Court’s power of judicial review, the [House’s] power to initiate impeachment complaints, and the Senate’s power to try and decide impeachment cases are harmonized and all three are given validity and legal effect, as they ought to be,” he added.

In an earlier statement on Saturday, Pangilinan called the SC decision an “overreach and a terrible precedent with far-reaching consequences.”

“Hypothetically, should the Senate sit as an impeachment court to try an impeached Supreme Court justice accused of corruption or other high crimes, it can then, upon a petition filed, point to this ruling and forthwith simply declare the complaint unconstitutional,” the senator argued.

Right after the high tribunal’s ruling, several senators said the impeachment trial may still proceed despite the order.

‘No shortcuts’

For his part, in a statement on Saturday, Sen. Erwin Tulfo said: “I respect the ruling of the Supreme Court… Nonetheless, the Constitution is clear: The Senate shall have the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment.”

“I am ready to hear clear evidence and the true voice of the people,” Tulfo added in Filipino.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement on Saturday, Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri warned against continuing the impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

“We may be courting a contempt order from the Supreme Court and a possible constitutional crisis—not to mention a dangerous precedent—should we proceed with the impeachment trial in defiance of a unanimous en banc ruling of the High Court,” he said.

The senator also cited the SC’s power of judicial review and its role in maintaining checks and balances.

“Whether we agree with the decision or not, the Supreme Court remains the final arbiter of constitutional issues, lest we destabilize the very framework of government,” Zubiri added.

“Respect and honor the Supreme Court of the Republic. PERIOD,” Zubiri stressed.

Likewise, longtime Duterte ally Sen. Bong Go urged respect for the SC’s decision.

“Justice conducted the wrong way is no justice at all. Shortcuts are not allowed!” Go said in a mix of Filipino and English in a statement issued on Saturday.

Impeachment

Duterte is accused of culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes—particularly her alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds.

She was impeached by the House of Representatives in February.

The Senate initially convened as an impeachment court on June 10 but remanded the articles of impeachment to the House, seeking certification that the complaint did not violate the Constitution’s “one-year ban” on such proceedings, and that the 20th Congress would still pursue the process.

After the SC’s ruling effectively halted the trial, House spokesperson Princess Abante said the chamber would “exhaust all remedies to protect the independence of Congress and preserve the sanctity of our constitutional role.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP