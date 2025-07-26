PMI’s Dalogdog faces tough test in Manila title clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising prospect Angilou “Pinoy Ali” Dalogdog of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is bracing for the biggest test of his career as he battles Albert Francisco for the vacant Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine flyweight title.

The two will square off in the main event of Blow-by-Blow by Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, July 27, in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

Dalogdog and Francisco came face to face during Saturday’s official weigh-in. Dalogdog registered 110.6 pounds on the scale, while Francisco came in slightly heavier at 111.6 pounds.

The 28-year-old Dalogdog, who hails from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, enters the ring with a spotless 10-0 record, including four knockouts. He hopes a win will put him in line for regional titles and a possible entry into the world’s top 15 in the flyweight division.

But standing in his way is a dangerous foe in Francisco, who boasts a 13-1 slate with nine wins by knockout.

Dalogdog has been on a roll, winning his last five bouts with two technical knockouts, two unanimous decisions, and a split decision against China’s Longyi Hu—a victory that earned him the WBF Asia Pacific flyweight title in 2023.

Francisco, meanwhile, is coming off a fourth-round TKO win over former world title challenger Robert Paradero last February in Vigan City. However, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Mark Vicelles last June in Mandaue City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP