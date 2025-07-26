cdn mobile

Mark Vicelles to face Kosuke Tomioka in high-stakes Japan bout

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 26,2025 - 03:43 PM

Photo from Vicelles Facebook account

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Omega Boxing Gym standout Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles is set for another crucial test as he continues his climb in the Japanese boxing scene.

The 29-year-old flyweight, now based in Japan, will face local prospect Kosuke Tomioka in the undercard of a Suruga Danji Promotions fight card in Shizuoka, Japan.

The card will be headlined by fellow Filipino and Cebu-based former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima, who takes on Narumi Yukawa.

This will be Vicelles’ first time facing a Japanese opponent. A former world title eliminator challenger and once highly ranked in the IBF junior flyweight division, Vicelles took a new path in his career by signing with a Japanese promoter last year.

He made a successful debut in Japan last May, scoring a dominant unanimous decision win over China’s Xiang Li.

But this time, he’s up against a more dangerous opponent.

Tomioka, 23, carries a 9-4 record with seven knockouts—an impressive 78% KO rate—and is riding a two-fight win streak against fellow Japanese contenders.

Still, Vicelles brings a stronger résumé into the ring, holding a 20-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts.

A win against Tomioka could push him closer to another major opportunity in the flyweight division. /csl

TAGS: Japan, Mark Vicelles
