Mark Vicelles to face Kosuke Tomioka in high-stakes Japan bout
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Omega Boxing Gym standout Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles is set for another crucial test as he continues his climb in the Japanese boxing scene.
The 29-year-old flyweight, now based in Japan, will face local prospect Kosuke Tomioka in the undercard of a Suruga Danji Promotions fight card in Shizuoka, Japan.
The card will be headlined by fellow Filipino and Cebu-based former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima, who takes on Narumi Yukawa.
This will be Vicelles’ first time facing a Japanese opponent. A former world title eliminator challenger and once highly ranked in the IBF junior flyweight division, Vicelles took a new path in his career by signing with a Japanese promoter last year.
He made a successful debut in Japan last May, scoring a dominant unanimous decision win over China’s Xiang Li.
But this time, he’s up against a more dangerous opponent.
Tomioka, 23, carries a 9-4 record with seven knockouts—an impressive 78% KO rate—and is riding a two-fight win streak against fellow Japanese contenders.
Still, Vicelles brings a stronger résumé into the ring, holding a 20-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts.
A win against Tomioka could push him closer to another major opportunity in the flyweight division. /csl
