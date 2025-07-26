San Sebastian rolls past UV, stays unbeaten in SanRem hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Sebastian College-Recoletos Staglets remained perfect in Bracket B of the 6th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament after a dominant 85-59 win over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Friday, July 25, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The NCAA high school squad, coached by veteran tactician Chelito Caro, notched its third straight victory to secure a spot in the knockout stage. San Sebastian overwhelmed the defending champions on both ends of the floor.

Mark Russel Santos and Mark Esperanza led the charge. Santos poured in a game-high 27 points along with four rebounds, three steals, and an assist. Esperanza added 24 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the Staglets’ wire-to-wire win.

Jaf Tepan also contributed 13 points for the Staglets, who turned up the pressure on defense. They forced UV into 22 turnovers, 17 of which came off steals. Despite UV controlling the paint with a 40-24 advantage in inside points, San Sebastian capitalized on UV’s errors and outscored them 25-11 on turnover points.

READ: San Sebastian, St. Robert’s off to scintillating starts in SanRem Properties hoop wars

Jose Ejurango was the lone bright spot for UV, finishing with 13 points.

In Bracket A, St. Robert’s International College-Iloilo rose to the top of the standings with a 2-1 record after trouncing Yilan National Senior High School Team 2 of Taiwan, 66-44.

Kyle Niño Sardon led St. Robert’s with 15 points and four rebounds, while Airezjohn Macadangdang posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Yilan’s Hung-Chun Chen had 10 points in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, host school Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles Team 1 suffered their first defeat in three outings after falling to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 69-71.

Luke Brent Dy led the Magis Eagles with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds, along with two steals and a block. Jack Robert Cox and Champ Davidson Brigoli chipped in 11 points apiece, while Lian Kent Basa’s game-high 21 points went down the drain in the narrow loss.

In another Bracket B match, Yilan National Senior High School Team 1 cruised past SHS-AdC Team 2, 82-43. Cheng Ji spearheaded Yilan’s win with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP