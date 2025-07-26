Four suspects nabbed in P240K cigarette theft in Malabuyoc

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group(CIDG) Cebu Provincial Field Unit, Toledo City Police Station and Malabuyoc Municipal Police Station arrested four of the six suspects who stole three boxes of cigarettes in a convenience store in Brgy. Poblacio Uno, Malabuyoc town during their hot pursuit operation Friday, July 25, 2025.

At around 9 p.m., they were arrested in Sudlon, Brgy. Lahug in Cebu City.

Among the arrested individuals were Jimmy Villareña Risco, 62, a native of Barangay Lantad, Silay City, Negros Occidental; Rafael Magbanua Miasis, 38, from Barangay Mohon, Iloilo City; Noevie Gedorio Abilo, 38, from Barangay Mohon Santa Cruz, Iloilo City; and Amy Ferrer Panisa, 53, a resident of Barangay Lantad, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

All of them were currently residing in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Earlier, the CCTV of the convenience store caught the suspects stealing three boxes of cigarettes worth P240,000 on July 22, 2025.

The owner of the store, Dwight Kin Tecson, 54, immediately the assistance of the Malabuyoc Municipal Station upon learning the incident.

READ: Shoplifting couple nabbed for stealing shoes at Cebu City mall

The CIDG conducted a parallel investigation on the incident and initiated a backtracking of the CCTVs near the area which resulted to identifying the vehicle that the suspects possible used in committing the crime.

They found out that a taxi, a color black Toyota Innova, was used by the suspects and they located the address of the taxi company in Brgy. Jagobia in Mandaue City.

After they got the information, the CIDG coordinated with the taxi company and they got an information from the driver of the taxi who positively identified those who hired him to Brgy. Poblacion Uno, Malabuyoc.

The suspects were currently placed under their custody pending the filing of appropriate charges against them. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP