Hontiveros hits back: Osmeña’s graft claim ‘false,’ respect eroded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What was once mutual respect has now turned into disappointment.

Former Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros said his respect for Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has been “eroded” after the latter’s name was involved in the controversial purchase of television units for the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“I strongly deny the baseless allegation made by Vice Mayor Osmeña regarding the alleged Php 120 million purchase of television sets for the Palarong Pambansa. This claim is false and misleading,” Hontiveros said in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 26.

READ: Osmeña slams Hontiveros over flooded, unused TVs: ‘That’s graft, bastos’

Digital learning

According to Hontiveros, the television sets that Osmeña questioned were not part of the event’s spending but were procured under the Department of Education’s (DepEd) computerization program aimed at supporting digital learning in public schools.

“The actual TV units used during the Palaro were purchased upon DepEd’s formal request to support the city’s hosting of the event, specifically to equip monitoring rooms where the public and media could follow the games,” he said.

READ: Tomas Osmeña: Cebu City Hall irregularities just the ‘tip of the iceberg’

He clarified that the procurement was “transparent, lawful, and approved by the Local School Board through the Office of the Mayor,” and emphasized that his role was only facilitative with “no personal discretion in the purchase.”

Television units

Osmeña earlier questioned how 16 brand-new 55-inch television units, reportedly unused and stored in a DepEd warehouse, ended up in floodwaters during the heavy rains last July 16.

He branded the issue as “graft” and lambasted the city’s handling of funds for the Palaro.

“That’s why Dondon [Hontiveros] has to explain. Why did you buy the TV sets? Why did you buy all these stupid things?” Osmeña said in a previous interview. “Even the repairs of the oval… until now it’s not finished.”

Hontiveros responded by calling Osmeña’s remarks “reckless” and “disheartening.”

“It is disheartening that VM Osmeña hastily accused me of graft without verifying the facts. I welcome any investigation to clear my name,” he said.

“While I have long respected VM Osmeña due to our families’ historical ties, this reckless accusation has regrettably eroded that respect.”

The former vice mayor explained that the TV sets had already been turned over to DepEd and were stored in its facility.

However, 16 units were reportedly soaked when flooding, caused by intense rains from Severe Tropical Storm Crising, affected parts of Cebu City, including the DepEd compound on Imus Avenue.

Flooding

Even Cebu City Education Consultant and former Councilor Joy Augustus Young acknowledged that the storeroom where the units were placed had “never been prone to flooding in the past.”

“Unfortunately, due to an unusually severe and unexpected flood, some of the units were flooded while in storage,” said Hontiveros.

Young, however, raised suspicions over the number of units and alleged overpricing.

“Giunsa na nila pagpalit? (How was the purchase made) And I’m sure these are overpriced,” said Young.

Hontiveros, who now focuses on programs for tech-voc students, said he is not interested in engaging in a word war but felt compelled to defend himself and the work done during Cebu City’s Palaro hosting.

“I have no desire to engage in a word war—that’s not who I am—but I believe it is only right to defend my name and the work I have done,” he said. “Let us not undermine the efforts of those who worked in good faith to make the Palaro a success for our students and our city.”

He ended his post with a peace offering, albeit a pointed one: “Pero Happy Birthday gihapon sir TRO (Still, Happy Birthday Sir TRO).”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP