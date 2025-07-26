V-League Visayas finals set this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the V-League Visayas finals after the elimination round wrapped up on Saturday, July 26, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus Coliseum.

In the men’s division, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers. Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors will square off with the USJ-R Lady Jaguars in the women’s final.

The Webmasters and the Panthers both finished the elimination round with identical 4-1 records. In the women’s bracket, USC clinched the top seed with a perfect 5-0 slate, handing USJ-R its lone loss. The Lady Jaguars ended the eliminations at 4-1.

UC, led by head coach John Abas, closed out their elimination campaign with a four-set win over the winless University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16, 25-10.

Quiades Labos powered the Webmasters with 16 points built on 12 attacks, two blocks, and two aces. Ryan Pantilgan and Jose Illustrisimo added 15 and 11 points, respectively. James Ortega paced UP Cebu with 14 points in a losing effort.

The men’s finals between UC and USPF will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the same venue.

On the women’s side, the Lady Warriors of head coach Grace Antigua scored a confidence-boosting win over USJ-R in what served as a preview of their title clash. USC prevailed in four sets, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 28-26.

Ghanna Suan delivered a standout 20-point performance for USC, tallying 16 kills, three aces, and a block. Rose Bisnar chipped in 14 points, while Jolly Velasquez orchestrated the offense with 27 excellent sets.

USJ-R’s Rachel Tecson finished with 20 points in a valiant but futile effort.

The women’s final is scheduled at 9 a.m., also at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum. /csl

