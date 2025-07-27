Cebu officials to Marcos: Make SONA count for economy, transport, tourism

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu may not be in the room, but it is still paying attention.

As President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. prepares to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 28, top officials from Cebu City and Cebu Province have expectations for the President to tackle key national issues that directly affect the country’s most dynamic region outside Metro Manila.

While Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. confirmed he was not invited to the SONA, and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said she would not attend despite receiving an invitation, both made clear that they are closely watching what the President has to say on pressing concerns.

A few of these concerns are trade, food prices, transportation, healthcare, and the sharp drop in tourism.

Cebu Province, the richest in the Philippines in terms of assets, and Cebu City, the Visayas’ financial and political center, are home to nearly five million people combined.

The island serves as a trade hub, an education capital, a top tourism destination, and a pilot area for national infrastructure programs like the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

Archival: SONA must address tariff deal, P20 rice, and CBRT

In an interview on July 25, Archival urged President Marcos to clarify and justify the country’s recent tariff agreement with the United States, which lowered duties on Philippine exports to 19 percent, still above the 17 percent level initially promised.

“Gitagaan ta niya ug (we were given) more or less P3 billion nga (in) aid,” said Archival. “Unya sakto ba kaha ni nga maka-offset sa tariff nga iyang gi-impose (But is this enough to offset the tariff that was imposed) ?”

Archival said the deal’s terms should be carefully weighed, given that the United States remains the Philippines’ top export destination, accounting for 16.6 percent or $73.27 billion of the country’s total exports in 2024.

The new agreement also opens the local market to more American products, including vehicles, soy, wheat, and medicines.

While this may reduce the cost of medicine, Archival said the benefits must be balanced against the potential long-term impact on Filipino industries.

He also reiterated calls for the President to finally deliver on his signature campaign promise to lower the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

“Nag-expect guro ko next year… kay mag-participate man ang syudad sa Sugbo ana,” he said.

(We are expecting next year.. because the city will already participate in this.)

The mayor also pushed for stronger executive support for the CBRT, which is expected to begin test runs this September.

The long-delayed mass transport system is backed by the World Bank and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and is seen as a game-changing solution to Cebu’s worsening traffic congestion.

“Ang akong gi-expect, iyang mahigugtan ang pilot project nga dako kining CBRT nga magsugod [to operate] na gyud ug magpadayon,” said Archival.

(I am expecting that he will mention about a big pilot project, the CBRT that will already start to operate and will continue.)

He added that national action is also needed to speed up urban housing projects and sustainable environmental programs in the city.

Baricuatro: Healthcare and tourism must be priorities

Baricuatro, who upset Gwendolyn Garcia in the 2025 midterm elections, said she declined to attend the SONA for personal reasons, not political ones. She emphasized that governance should remain above partisanship.

“Yeah, ang mga governor gi-invite gyud (the governors were invited). But it’s nothing to do with anything ha,” she said in a July 26 interview.

Baricuatro said she is particularly interested in what Marcos will say about healthcare, especially programs that can help improve health facilities and access to services in provincial areas.

“Ang akoa lang is (as for me I am interested to hear) about my priority projects, which is healthcare,” she said. “I’m looking forward sa iyang (to his) policies sa (on) healthcare.”

She also wants to hear a firm direction on reviving tourism, following a troubling decline in Cebu’s foreign arrivals, especially among South Korean visitors, the province’s top international market.

According to Provincial Administrator Joseph “Ace” Durano, South Korean arrivals dropped by 18 percent in the first half of 2025, a slump that has alarmed provincial officials.

Durano, a former Tourism Secretary, said aggressive promotions by competitor countries like Vietnam and changing tourist behaviors have made Cebu less competitive.

“Based on market intelligence, Vietnam is our biggest competitor now,” said Durano.

To address this, the Capitol is eyeing a major overhaul of its tourism strategy, including digital payment upgrades, improved cultural activities, stronger destination marketing, and a relaunch of the Provincial Tourism Council.

Baricuatro said national tourism programs and funding must keep up with changing global trends if Cebu is to recover and remain a premier travel hub.

Beyond politics

Despite being aligned with former President Rodrigo Duterte, Baricuatro earlier said that she is willing to work with the Marcos administration for Cebu’s benefit.

“I don’t think it will be a challenge,” she said. “I also have to calibrate if it’s the welfare of the people of the province of Cebu. I will not compromise my political beliefs.”

She added that even Duterte would support her decision to collaborate with the national government if it meant helping the province move forward.

“[Even] President Duterte gyud, tao gyud na [iya focus], katawhan gyud,” Baricuatro said.

(Even President Duterte is focused on the people.)

Marcos will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 28, at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

