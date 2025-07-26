PLDT beats NXLED, stays unbeaten in PVL Cebu leg

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters remained unbeaten and firm atop Pool A of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour Cebu Leg after sweeping the previously undefeated NXLED Chameleons in straight sets on Saturday, July 26, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus Coliseum.

PLDT improved to a 4-0 record with the win, while NXLED absorbed its first loss in four outings and slid to second place.

Kiesha Bedonia led the High Speed Hitters with an all-around performance, tallying 15 points from 10 kills, three blocks, and two aces. Majoy Baron followed with 13 points, including 11 kills, while Mika Reyes chipped in nine.

EJ Laure-Cariño was the lone bright spot for NXLED, scoring 11 points from 10 kills and a block.

PLDT opened the match on fire, racing to an 8-0 lead and stretching it to 13-2 with its imposing net defense. NXLED finally got on the board after back-to-back points by Cebuana Krich Macaslang, one of which came off a successful challenge.

The Chameleons responded better in the second set, briefly taking a 7-5 lead thanks to PLDT’s unforced errors. But the High Speed Hitters quickly regrouped, turning the tide for an 18-13 advantage and closing out the set, 25-17.

PLDT stayed in control in the third set and never relinquished the lead. With a 19-13 cushion, they brought in top scorer Savannah Davison, who immediately added two points off the bench. Bedonia then delivered the finishing blows with two consecutive attacks, the last of which was confirmed via challenge to secure match point.

As of this writing, the match between the Farm Fresh Foxies and Galeries Tower Highrisers is underway. /csl

