Baste Duterte wants to reset boxing match: I have other things to do

MANILA, Philippines — Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte apparently wants to reschedule a proposed charity boxing match with Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III on Sunday, July 26.

This is after Duterte said in a Facebook video released on Saturday that he has “other things to do” on a Sunday.

“I cannot be there on Sunday. I have other things to do. But Tuesday, I’m available. Tuesday, Wednesday, but not Sunday,” Duterte said. “Tuesday, Wednesday, or any other day.”

“So, I think, it’s better for you because you still have time to practice. Because your punching is a bit… when you jab, you immediately lower your hand. You need to defend your face. When you jab, you immediately return to your face. So, just a little advice, practice,” he added.

Charity fight

The acting Davao City mayor also criticized anew the statement of Torre that their fight would be for charity and for the victims of the onslaught of the recent tropical cyclones in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“If you really just want a fight, why do you need charity? Why do you need the, do you need to use what’s happening right now with the floods in Metro Manila?” he said.

Duterte also challenged Torre to a fistfight outside the boxing ring, without a camera and gloves.

“If you want, I’ll come to you, no cameras. Let’s fight, no gloves. Why do you need anything? Are you serious about showbiz?” Duterte said.

“So if you really want it, it’s just the two of you. Either I’ll come to you, just the two of us, just bring your bodyguard with you so that if something happens to you, at least someone will be there to pick you through the hospital,” he added.

Duterte likewise set the condition for Torre to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and all other elected officials undergo a hair follicle drug test before they would do the fight.

On Wednesday, Torre accepted Duterte’s dare to fistfight with him but said it should be a charity match for the benefit of recent flood victims.

