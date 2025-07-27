Foxies trounce Highrisers in PVL Cebu Leg

CEBU CITY — The Farm Fresh Foxies stretched their winning streak to three matches after blanking the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 27-25, 25-17, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour Cebu Leg at the USJ-Recoletos Coliseum on Saturday night, July 26.

After bucking a tight opening set that ended with a controversial block-touch challenge, the Foxies took over. They cleaned up their early errors and dominated the next two frames, finishing the match in just an hour and 33 minutes.

The win further bolstered Farm Fresh’s push for a direct quarterfinal berth in Pool A of the pre-season tournament organized by Sports Vision. Now 3-1, the Foxies face a marquee showdown against fellow contender Nxled Chameleons (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. today.

The winner clinches the last automatic slot to the next round, joining unbeaten PLDT (4-0).

“We had a brief lapse, but that’s what we’ve been working on—how to keep the game fast and fluid,” said Trisha Tubu, who was named Best Player of the Game after scoring 14 points, 13 on attacks.

“We’re really thankful for the energy from the crowd.”

MISCUES

Jolina dela Cruz added 11 points, while homegrown Cebuana Lorene Toring chipped in nine. Rizza Cruz and Rachel Anne Daquis had seven apiece for the Foxies, who had a slight edge in attacks, 38-34, and were more solid at the net with eight blocks against Galeries’ four.

Farm Fresh also took advantage of Galeries Tower’s errors, scoring 22 points off their miscues while only giving up 14 in return.

France Ronquillo paced the Highrisers with 14 points, matching Tubu’s output, while rookie Jean Asis had 11. But outside those two, Galeries continued to struggle. Roselle Baliton managed eight, Jewel Encarnacion had seven, and Ysa Jimenez was limited to just three points.

The first set came down to the wire. After Galeries squandered two set-point chances, Daquis nailed a clutch crosscourt hit to push Farm Fresh ahead, 26-25.

Moments later, a block-touch challenge on Dim Pacres’ spike initially believed to have grazed Toring’s pinky, but was overturned upon review, giving the Foxies the set.

Daquis, who also tallied seven excellent digs, showed her veteran presence in the clutch with the crowd on her back.

COSTLY MISTAKES

Meanwhile, ace setter Alohi Robins-Hardy chipped in with 14 excellent sets and four points, including a smart second-ball push that helped turn the tide in the opener. Her counterpart, Ivy Perez, was held to just six excellent sets.

Farm Fresh pulled away in the second set behind a 5-1 run that turned a slim 14-12 lead into a 19-13 cushion. Galeries couldn’t recover from a string of costly mistakes, including a service error and an errant attack, allowing the Foxies to coast to an eight-point win.

In the third, the Foxies again took charge late, pulling ahead 18-13 before Asis answered with back-to-back aces to trim the gap to two. But the rally was short-lived. A mistimed off-speed push by Asis ended a long rally and started a string of errors that Farm Fresh pounced on, sealing the match to the delight of the Cebuano crowd.

Meanwhile, Galeries Tower (0-4) will try to avoid a winless run when it faces powerhouse PLDT at 4 p.m. in a top-versus-bottom matchup.

