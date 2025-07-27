Even outside PAR, Emong to enhance habagat – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Even though Tropical Depression Emong (international name: Co-may) has already left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), it will still enhance the southwest monsoon, or locally known as habagat, which is forecast to bring rain to some parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Saturday.

Emong departed the PAR at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 5 p.m. update, Pagasa said the tropical depression was last spotted 785 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, outside PAR.

It is packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 60 kph, while moving north-northeast at 25 kph.

“[It] has no direct impact on any part of our country. But it is still possible that it will have a contribution because of its counterclockwise rotation… It will intensify our southwest monsoon,” Pagasa weather specialist John Manalo said.

Rain due to habagat

Manalo noted that the following areas are expected to experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rain from this Saturday to Sunday afternoon due to the habagat:

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Moreover, the habagat is forecast to bring 50 to 100 millimeters of rain from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon — the day of the third State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.:

Ilocos Region

Abra

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Other two cyclones outside PAR

Aside from Emong, Pagasa is also currently monitoring two other tropical cyclones outside PAR.

One of these is the severe tropical storm with an international name, Krosa, which was last located 2,365 kilometers east of Northern Luzon outside PAR.

It is packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 95 kpm and gustiness of up to 115, slowly moving northeastward.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau is still monitoring Tropical Depression Francisco (formerly Dante), which was last spotted 670 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, outside PAR.

It has a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 kpm and gustiness of up to 60, slowly moving westward.

Pagasa said the two cyclones have no direct effect on any part of the country.

