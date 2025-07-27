PRO-7 to observe maximum tolerance in anti-SONA rallies

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on Monday, July 28, police units across the country are now making security preparations, Central Visayas include.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said it is fully prepared to keep peace and order in the region during Monday’s SONA.

PBGen Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, said law enforcers will focus on keeping people safe, including those who plan to join rallies to express their views.

“We will observe maximum tolerance and uphold human rights at all times. Our personnel are trained and directed to treat all individuals with professionalism and respect, particularly during peaceful public assemblies,” Maranan said.

He said police will be deployed to key areas for quick response and crowd management, in accordance with the instructions of Philippine National Police Chief Police General Nicolas D. Torre III, who told all units to ensure public safety while also protecting constitutional rights.

Peaceful protests

Maranan said PRO-7 supports the conduct of peaceful protests and will make sure the environment is safe for everyone.

“As we protect our communities, we also stand as guardians of democratic rights,” he said.

In a recent interview, Police Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said demonstrators must be aware of existing laws.

“Sa mga ganahan molambigit anang mga protest actions, be aware that there are existing laws and ordinances covering each and every person’s action,” Macatangay said in an interview on Friday, July 25.

(To those who want to join protest actions, be aware that there are existing laws and ordinances covering each and every person’s actions.)

Do not break any laws

Macatangay said protesters are allowed to express their views as long as they do not break any laws. She also warned against the burning of effigies.

“Anything nga will result to any malicious mischief, acts of lasciviousness, or any violation of law, ato gyud nang i-implementar,” Macatangay said.

(Anything that will result to malicious mischief, acts of lasciviousness, or any violation of the law, we will have to implement it.)

Historically, protests in Cebu in past SONAs have remained peaceful, but police say they are not taking their chances.

“No history in Cebu [of violent protests], pero nangandam lang pud mi (but we will still have to prepare for it),” she said.

