Consolacion police nab gunman, minor behind drug-related killing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Police in Consolacion, Cebu arrested a fish vendor and a minor for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Sitio Riverside, Brgy. Poblacion Oriental on Friday afternoon, July 25.

PLTCOL Eunil Avergonzado, chief of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station, said that “utang sa drugas” or an unpaid debt from an illegal drug transaction led to the killing of the victim, who was identified as Cedrick Nickson Postrado, 28.

Postrado died from multiple bullet wounds on his body.

Avergonzado said that Postrado is a resident of Brgy. Calero in Liloan town and was visiting his partner in Concolacion town when he was killed.

Hot pursuit

In an interview that was posted on the official Facebook page of the Consolacion MPS, Avergonzado said that the gunman, JR Bonghanoy, and his lookout, a 14-year-old boy, were arrested on Saturday afternoon during a hot pursuit operation.

Avergonzado said that the two suspects, who were still wearing the same clothes that they used on Friday, were unable to resist arrest because they were outnumbered.

Law enforcers also recovered form Bonghanoy’s possession the .45 caliber pistol that he allegedly used in the crime.

The police chief said they will have Bonghanoy undergo a paraffin test while his pistol will be subjected to ballistics exam and cross matching.

Bonghanoy is a native of Carman, Cebu but is currently residing in Brgy. Tugbongan in Consolacion town while the minor is from Liloan town.

The two suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Consolacion MPS while the police continue to investigate Postrado’s killing.

