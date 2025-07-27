LOOK: Hundreds flock to Rizal coliseum for possible Duterte-Torre match

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of people flocked to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday to watch what was billed as a charity boxing match between Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III and acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte.

As of 9 a.m., more people continued to arrive and fill the venue, despite Duterte’s earlier statement that he would not attend the match.

The program began with several performances from the PNP’s side, although neither Torre nor Duterte was present at the time.

Several government officials, including Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, were already at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Earlier, the Bureau of Immigration confirmed that Duterte had left the country for Singapore days before the proposed match.

On Saturday, the Davao City mayor announced that he would not attend the charity match, suggesting it be rescheduled to either Tuesday or Wednesday.

