SONA 2025: Cebu City protesters march for “People’s SONA”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cause-oriented groups converged in Cebu City on Monday morning, July 28, for the People’s SONA, a multi-sectoral protest march aimed at exposing what they describe as the “true state of the nation” under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration. The demonstrations were timed ahead of the President’s fourth official State of the Nation Address (SONA) later that day.

Two separate rallies — one led by labor and multi-sectoral groups under the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO), and another by Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas — eventually merged at Fuente Osmeña Circle, forming a unified show of resistance.

Routes and Participating Groups

Protesters from various sectors, including Anakbayan, Karapatan Central Visayas, AMA Sugbo–KMU, PISTON-Cebu, and the Promotion of Church People’s Response (PCPR), marched with banners and chanted slogans against poverty, corruption, government neglect, and social injustice.

The protest routes covered key areas of Cebu City. SENTRO began at Plaza Independencia, passed through Colon, and concluded at Fuente Osmeña. Meanwhile, BAYAN Central Visayas started at Fuente Osmeña Circle, made a stop at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), and ended their march in Colon.

Calls for Accountability and Criticism of Marcos Administration

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of BAYAN Central Visayas, stressed that this year’s People’s SONA focused on accountability, particularly for the administrations of Marcos and his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

“Gilubong ta sa baha, gilubong sa utang, taas ang listahan sa kawad-on,” said Paglinawan, emphasizing the worsening hardship faced by many Filipinos. (We are buried in floods, buried in debt, and the list of hardships keeps growing)

He gave the administration a failing grade, citing inaction during times of crisis and failures in public service: “Zero rating from BAYAN,” he stated.

Paglinawan also criticized Marcos’ foreign engagements during times of national calamity.

“Panahon sa mga delubyo—didto siya nakig-negotiate nga perting palpaka,” he said, referencing a recent trade deal with former US President Donald Trump. (During times of calamity, he was off negotiating deals — which turned out to be a complete failure.)

“Terminated siya kung siya pa ang mamumuo,” he added. (He would have been fired if he were just a regular worker.)

Voices from the Youth Sector

Echoing these sentiments, youth leader Grover Perez, former chairperson of the UP Cebu Student Council, lambasted past SONAs for delivering empty promises.

“Sa pipila ka tuig niya nga paghatag og SONA, daghan ang mga bakak ug peke nga mga deklamasyon iyang gipang-istorya—nga adunay paglambo sa atong nasud, pag-uswag sa kapobrehon, sa kakulang sa trabaho, ug sa pagkaon diri sa atong nasud,” Perez said in an interview during the protest.

(In the several years that he has delivered his SONA, many of his statements have been lies and false declarations, claiming progress in our country, improvements in poverty, employment, and food security.)

Perez emphasized that the People’s SONA is a platform for marginalized voices to demand reforms such as halting the PUV phaseout, providing salary hikes for teachers, and ensuring fair wages amid rising inflation. He also noted the growing unity among sectors:

“Last year ug karon nga tuig, daghan gihapon ang nisalmot. Mao pud na siguro ang significance sa kini nga mobilisasyon—nga tungod sa ka-grabe sa krisis sa atong katilingban, mobarog na gyud ang nagkalain-laing sektor ug magkahiusa sa pagpadayag sa ilang mga panawagan,” he said.

(Last year and this year, many still joined. That’s probably the significance of this mobilization, that because of the severity of the crisis in our society, various sectors are now standing up and coming together to voice their calls.)

Labor Groups Demand Economic Reforms

Meanwhile, SENTRO released a statement describing Marcos Jr.’s term as a disaster for Filipino workers.

“More than three years into his term, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has proven to be a complete and miserable failure for the Filipino working class,” the statement read.

Among the groups’ unified demands were: increasing the national minimum wage to ₱1,200; repealing anti-poor taxes; lowering prices of basic goods; prioritizing public services over corporate interests; and dismantling political dynasties.

Peaceful Protest and Police Presence

As both the police and the public had hoped, the SONA protests in Cebu were generally peaceful.

The protests were notably tame, as demonstrators skipped the traditional burning of effigies and instead focused on delivering lengthy speeches. However, protesters threw tomatoes at a caricature featuring Marcos and former US President Donald Trump during the rally in Colon.

The traffic situation remained smooth and free-flowing, thanks to traffic enforcers who ensured the safety of protesters, motorists, and pedestrians.

There were two notable instances of police interaction with the protesters.

The first occurred during the rally in front of the PRO-7 headquarters, where three protesters attempted to cover the metal grills of the building to block its view. Police peacefully redirected them back to the main protest group and formed a barricade in front of the headquarters while the rally continued.

The second interaction happened in Colon, where Paglinawan was seen conversing with personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In a statement, the CCPO reiterated its commitment to upholding the rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly:

“The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the fundamental rights of freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, integral components of our democratic processes.”

“In pursuit of these principles, the CCPO emphasizes the importance of maximum tolerance and the promotion of peaceful dialogue with rallyists, respecting their rights to express grievances freely and responsibly.”

