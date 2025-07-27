USJ-R Lady Jaguars stun USC to claim V-League Visayas crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars reclaimed their place atop Cebu volleyball after toppling the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors in straight sets in the V-League Visayas women’s finals on Sunday, July 27, at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum.

The victory served as a redemption for USJ-R, which settled for bronze in the previous CESAFI season where USC emerged as the champion.

But this time, the Lady Jaguars dominated with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 sweep.

Incoming Cesafi rookie Rachel Tecson made a strong statement, scoring a game-high 19 points off 13 kills and six service aces. Team captain Lyn Densing added 10 points, all from attacks, while Christle Tamayo chipped in seven markers.

USJ-R leaned on its sharper offense, converting 38 attacks compared to USC’s 31.

UNFORCED ERRORS

For the Lady Warriors, Mary Tariman and Ghanna Suan each scored nine points, but the rest of the team struggled.

Reliable scorer Rose Bisnar was held to just five points and was visibly out of rhythm due to multiple unforced errors. It was a far cry from their win over USJ-R just a day earlier in the final game of the elimination round.

Despite two tight sets, the Lady Jaguars pulled away in the third. USC’s errors piled up early, allowing USJ-R to build an 11-5 lead. USC tried to rally behind Angel Galinato to cut the deficit to 15-12, but that was as close as they got.

Tamayo sparked a key run with an ace and a smart drop that pushed USJ-R ahead, 20-15. More USC errors followed, handing USJ-R a comfortable 24-16 lead.

Althea Cabanlit then ended it with an ace serve, sealing the championship for the Lady Jaguars and coach Roldan Potot.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP