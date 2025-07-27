Argao: Fast-food employee nabbed after robbing old workplace

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former fast-food employee robbed his former workplace on Sunday morning, July 27, and violently assaulted an ex-colleague.

This incident happened inside a local fast food establishment located Barangay Poblacion in Argao, Southeastern Cebu this Sunday, July 27. According to the official police report, a 22-year-old fast-food employee was jolted awake inside their store, not by noise, but by the hands of a man he once worked alongside.

The intruder, a former co-worker, had returned not as a colleague but as an assailant. According to the official police report, the victim awoke to find himself being choked.

As per the victim’s testimony, a scuffle erupted between the two, ending with the victim getting punched in his mouth. Then, the suspect fled from the scene of the crime on his motorcycle, reportedly going south from where the crime took place.

When he checked their inventory, the victim discovered that the establishment’s cabinet had been opened and that a total of P20,000 in sales had been taken.

According to the police report, it is alleged that the suspect had used a duplicate key to access the store.

After the incident was reported, the suspect was positively identified by the victim. As such, the police authorities immediately launched a hot pursuit operation.

Eventually, the suspect was caught at 9 am in the morning at Sitio Guimbaliwan, Barangay Can-asujan, Carcar City, Cebu.

Currently, the arrested suspect is in the custody of the Argao Municipal Police Station and is awaiting the filing of appropriate criminal charges. /csl

