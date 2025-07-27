Baste Duterte no-show: Gen. Torre wins boxing match by default

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III was declared the winner by default in his boxing match against Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, who failed to show up at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., Torre was already inside the ring waiting for Duterte, who had earlier announced he would not attend.

After a 10-second countdown, Torre was declared the winner before thousands of attendees at the venue. According to the PNP Public Information Office, more than 2,000 people attended the event.

Earlier, the Bureau of Immigration revealed that Duterte left the Philippines for Singapore days before the proposed match.

On Saturday, Duterte suggested rescheduling the bout to either Tuesday or Wednesday.

After the match, Torre said the government collected over P300,000 from entrance fees alone, while companies donated more than P16 million to Filipinos affected by the southwest monsoon, or habagat, and other weather disturbances.

