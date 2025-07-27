Carlo Biado wins World 9 Ball title again, pockets $250,000

Carlo Biado etches his name in the history books of Filipino billiards, being the first Pinoy to win in the World 9 Ball Championships (World Pool) twice after beating Fedor Gorst of the USA, 15-13, in a gripping finale on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Iconic Greenhalls in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“I’m over the moon—I still can’t believe I’m a two-time World Champion. It means everything to me. I’m so proud to bring this trophy home to the Philippines,” said Biado, who also won the 2017 edition.

READ: World Pool Championship: Biado, Regalario reach all-Pinoy semis

“This final is something I’ll remember forever. Fedor is one of the best in the world—when I was leading 9-2, I still couldn’t relax because he’s a monster on the table. But today, I stayed focused, stayed calm, and maybe had a little luck on my side too.” added Biado, the 2024 World Ten Ball Champion.

On the road to the finals, Biado bested countryman Bernie Regalario, 11-3, to arrange a titular showdown with Gorst, who brought down Kledio Kaçi of Albania, 11-6.

With the win, Biado pockets $250,000, the runner-up place Gorst earns $100,000 while the losing semi-finalist Regalario and Kaci got $50,000 each for their efforts. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP