Carlo Biado wins World 9 Ball title again, pockets $250,000
Carlo Biado etches his name in the history books of Filipino billiards, being the first Pinoy to win in the World 9 Ball Championships (World Pool) twice after beating Fedor Gorst of the USA, 15-13, in a gripping finale on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Iconic Greenhalls in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
“I’m over the moon—I still can’t believe I’m a two-time World Champion. It means everything to me. I’m so proud to bring this trophy home to the Philippines,” said Biado, who also won the 2017 edition.
“This final is something I’ll remember forever. Fedor is one of the best in the world—when I was leading 9-2, I still couldn’t relax because he’s a monster on the table. But today, I stayed focused, stayed calm, and maybe had a little luck on my side too.” added Biado, the 2024 World Ten Ball Champion.
On the road to the finals, Biado bested countryman Bernie Regalario, 11-3, to arrange a titular showdown with Gorst, who brought down Kledio Kaçi of Albania, 11-6.
With the win, Biado pockets $250,000, the runner-up place Gorst earns $100,000 while the losing semi-finalist Regalario and Kaci got $50,000 each for their efforts. /csl
