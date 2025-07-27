UC survives four-set battle vs. USPF to win V-League crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters proved once again they’re the team to beat in Cebu’s men’s collegiate volleyball after surviving a gritty four-set showdown against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the V-League Visayas men’s volleyball finals on Sunday, July 27, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus Coliseum.

UC, the reigning Cesafi Season 24 champions, fended off the top-seeded Panthers in a thrilling 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 finish to claim the inaugural V-League Visayas title.

Though the match wrapped up in four sets, it was a tight and hard-fought contest from start to end.

The Webmasters edged USPF in a back-and-forth opening set, 26-24, but the Panthers roared back in the second, dominating with a 25-18 win to even things up.

UC then leaned on its composure in the final two sets, battling through unforced errors and intense rallies. Head coach John Abas guided his squad through a pressure-filled fourth set, which saw multiple deadlocks and momentum swings.

With the score tied at 22-all in the fourth, Ryan Pantilgan delivered a clutch attack from midcourt to break the deadlock. That was followed by a well-placed drop from Quiades Labos to bring UC to match point. Pantilgan’s serve went long to give USPF a lifeline, but Labos responded with another smart drop to close the match at 25-23 and seal the win.

Labos led the charge with an MVP-worthy performance, scoring a game-high 23 points built on 22 kills and five excellent receptions. Pantilgan added 16 points off 12 attacks and four blocks, while Jose Ilustrisimo chipped in 12 points, highlighted by six digs and an ace.

On the USPF side, Jasper Judilla finished with 16 points from 16 attacks and a service ace. Christian Casas, Ben Villabito, and Spencer Carcueva contributed 12 points apiece but couldn’t stop UC’s momentum in the clutch.

UC’s offense delivered 61 kills against USPF’s 54. The Panthers held a slight edge in blocking, 9-8, but UC dominated the service game with 17 aces compared to USPF’s 10. USPF, however, led in playmaking with 26 excellent sets against UC’s 14. /csl

