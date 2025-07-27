Michael Dasmariñas drops Pierce early, but falls via 9th-round KO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmariñas fought with grit but ultimately suffered a ninth-round knockout loss to rising American contender Elijah Pierce in their WBO International featherweight title bout on Saturday, July 26, 2025 (Manila Time) at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dasmariñas, 32, stunned Pierce early, scoring a knockdown in the opening round with a sharp left hook that set the tone for an all-out war.

Sensing a chance to end it quickly, Dasmariñas swarmed Pierce with heavy punches in the final seconds, but the American was saved by the bell.

Riding the momentum, Dasmariñas controlled the early rounds, circling effectively and catching Pierce with clean combinations. But Pierce gradually found his rhythm, using sharp jabs and straight punches to slow down the Filipino.

The bout remained tightly contested through the middle rounds, with both fighters trading heavy shots and refusing to back down.

In the ninth, however, Pierce broke through. He rocked Dasmariñas with a barrage of shots to the head and body, forcing a knockdown.

Dasmariñas managed to beat the count, but another crushing left hook from Pierce sent him flat on the canvas, prompting the referee to wave it off.

The loss drops Dasmariñas’ record to 36-5-2 (25 KOs), while Pierce extended his winning streak to 12 and improved to 21-2 with 17 knockouts. /csl

