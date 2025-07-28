Daily Gospel, July 28

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 27, 2025, which is the Monday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 13, 31-35.

Jesus proposed a parable to the crowds. “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed that a person took and sowed in a field.

It is the smallest of all the seeds, yet when full-grown it is the largest of plants. It becomes a large bush, and the ‘birds of the sky come and dwell in its branches.'”

He spoke to them another parable. “The kingdom of heaven is like yeast that a woman took and mixed with three measures of wheat flour until the whole batch was leavened.”

All these things Jesus spoke to the crowds in parables. He spoke to them only in parables,

to fulfill what had been said through the prophet: “I will open my mouth in parables, I will announce what has lain hidden from the foundation of the world.”

