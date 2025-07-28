Torre-Duterte match: P20M raised in cash aid, relief goods

MANILA, Philippines — Over P20 million worth of cash assistance and relief items for victims of the flood has been raised by the charity boxing match between Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III and acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte.

Duterte failed to show up at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday and Torre was declared winner by default.

Torre also announced how much was raised by the charity boxing match after he was declared the winner.

Torre also thanked attendees for their support and for helping the PNP raise much-needed funds.

“You are our sponsors and donors—thank you very much,” Torre said. “As of the latest report, we collected P340,000 from entrance fees and raised P16 million from donors outside the event.”

“We also have two tons of rice and canned goods amounting to P4.2 million. Thank you for your support,” he added.

According to Torre, the proceeds and donations will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Red Cross, and its Quezon City chapter.

Following the match, the PNP chief visited flood-hit communities near Baseco Port in Manila.

So far, the number of people affected by the southwest monsoon (habagat) and severe tropical storms Crising, Dante, and Emong has reached 6.5 million individuals, or around 1.8 million families.

Based on the state weather bureau’s latest report, the habagat continues to affect most parts of the country.

