Rainy SONA day due to ‘habagat’

MANILA, Philippines – Most areas will continue to experience rains due to the prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat), the weather bureau said Monday.

Occasional rains will be experienced in Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan. These areas, as well as La Union, are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m.

READ: Cebu officials to Marcos: Make SONA count for economy, transport, tourism

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of central Luzon.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to habagat.

READ: Words vs results: Marcos’ 3rd Sona a year later

Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas are forecast across extreme northern Luzon.

Moderate to strong and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

SONA Day

Later in the afternoon, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address at the session hall of the House of Representatives. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP