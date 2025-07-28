Cebu City: La Guerta fire displaces 122 individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 122 individuals were displaced by the fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio Lower La Guerta in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City Sunday night.

The fire victims are currently accommodated at the LCA in Salinas Drive, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) said.

Fire-affected individuals that consist of six toddlers, 18 minors, 88 adults and 10 senior citizens, were already given packed meals.

The fire victims will receive free meals from the city government for three days.

In a report, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said that the fire was reported 8:29 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

First alarm was raised three minutes later or at 8:32 p.m. The fire was placed under control at 9:26 p.m. and was finally put out at 9:36 p.m.

Investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the Sunday night fire that affected at least 27 homes that were occupied by 37 families consisting of 122 individuals.

The list already included the eight renters, two sharers and a lodger that were displaced by the fire.

DSWS is in the process of listing and verifying the fire-affected families as a preparation for the processing and release of financial assistance of P20, 000 to home owners and P10, 000 to renders and sharers.

Lodgers, on the other hand, are set to receive P5, 000.

