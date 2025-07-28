Cebu eyes halal tourism to attract more Muslim visitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To help boost tourist arrivals, the Cebu provincial government is planning to develop halal tourism as a new strategy to attract more Muslim travelers as well as mount more direct flights to connect with neighboring Asian countries.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro revealed these plans after Cebu hosted the 23rd East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF), where delegates from across Asia gathered to discuss regional tourism initiatives.

“With the decline in South Korean arrivals, we are looking into other markets. One of the things we discussed is halal tourism,” Baricuatro said.

In addition to promoting halal-friendly experiences, the governor said the Capitol is also working to secure more direct flights between Cebu and East Asian countries to improve accessibility and boost inbound tourism.

South Koreans have long been Cebu’s top foreign visitors, but their numbers dipped during the first half of 2025.

The Capitol cited ‘aggressive tourism campaigns’ and more affordable travel packages offered by other Southeast Asian countries, particularly Vietnam, as contributing factors.

Gaps in infrastructure and outdated facilities in Cebu were also flagged as challenges that need to be addressed to remain regionally competitive.

What is Halal Tourism and Why It Matters?

Halal tourism refers to tourism that meets the needs of Muslim travelers by adhering to Islamic principles.

This includes offering halal food, prayer facilities, gender-segregated amenities, and alcohol-free accommodations. It also emphasizes cultural sensitivity and respect for religious practices.

Globally, halal tourism is on the rise.

According to the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2024 by CrescentRating and Mastercard, the Muslim travel market is projected to reach 230 million travelers by 2028, up from 160 million in 2019.

Southeast Asia, with its proximity to Muslim-majority nations such as Indonesia and Malaysia, is considered a strategic growth area for halal tourism initiatives.

