Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro issues stern warning vs. fraudsters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro warned the public against individuals falsely claiming to represent her in business transactions, particularly in infrastructure, quarrying, and the Small Town Lottery (STL) sectors.

In a statement on social media, Baricuatro said she has not authorized any person or group to act on her behalf in any business dealings. Additionally, she has not sought or accepted any kickbacks, shares, or so-called “SOPs” related to government contracts.

“I would like to clarify that I have not authorized any group of people or individuals to represent me in any business dealings,” Baricuatro said.

“I also do not seek or accept any shares or ‘SOPs’ related to contracts in infrastructure, quarrying, or STL. I will not engage in such arrangements,” she added.

Meanwhile, Baricuatro urged contractors, businessmen, and other stakeholders to report individuals who approach them with such claims.

She stressed that all government projects must go through the proper channels, specifically the Capitol’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), and will be handled with full transparency.

“All projects must go through the proper channels, specifically the Bids & Awards Committee, and will be made transparent and accessible to the public,” she said.

Baricuatro’s announcement follows reports of unscrupulous individuals allegedly using her name to solicit money or favors in exchange for securing contracts or political backing.

“These individuals are not connected to me in any way. I urge all businessmen and stakeholders to refrain from giving any money or engaging with these unscrupulous persons,” the governor said.

Baricuatro, who was elected last May, reiterated her administration’s commitment to clean governance, accountability, and integrity in public service.

She said the Capitol would take legal action against anyone found to be misrepresenting her office for personal gain.

“I remain committed to my principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance,” she said. / ####

