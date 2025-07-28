Chiz Escudero remains Senate president

MANILA, Philippines — With the support of the majority of his peers, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero has retained his post as Senate president.

Escudero was re-elected to his post as the Senate opened the first regular session of the 20th Congress on Monday.

He first assumed the Senate presidency in May 2o24, following the resignation of his predecessor, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Even before the start of the new Congress on June 30, Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III had openly expressed his readiness to return as Senate president if he had the support of the majority of his colleagues.

Zubiri later disclosed that their group — called the “veterans’ bloc”— wants Sotto to lead the Senate.

He initially identified himself, Sotto, and Senators Panfilo Lacson and Loren Legarda as members of the group. He later included Senator Lito Lapid as part of their bloc.

But as soon as the new Congress began on June 30, Sen. Joel Villanueva said that 13 or the majority of 24 senators would support the continued leadership of Escudero.

More senators came out to confirm their support for Escudero, such as Senators JV Ejercito and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

All seven members of the so-called “Duter7” bloc had already committed to support the leadership of Escudero, according to Dela Rosa during a press briefing last July 9.

Dela Rosa also named Senators Christopher “Bong” Go, Robin Padilla, Rodante Marcoleta, Imee Marcos, and siblings Mark and Camille Villar as members of the group.

All seven are known allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

As the numbers appeared to favor Escudero, Sotto’s group shifted toward forming a new minority group in the Senate.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP