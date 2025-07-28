Torre on Baste Duterte boxing match: ‘We stood up to the bully, but he ran away’

MANILA, Philippines — “We stood up to the bully, but the bully ran away.”

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III said this after winning his charity boxing match by default against acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, who was in Singapore over the weekend.

The match was sparked by Duterte saying, on his podcast on July 20, that he could defeat Torre in a fistfight, to which the national police chief replied by proposing a boxing event to raise funds for victims of recent heavy rains and severe flooding.

“I responded to him because our fellow citizens’ humanity is being taken away. That’s not allowed. It’s not just because you’re in power that you’re allowed to do whatever bullying you want to do against people with less power,” Torre said in a briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday morning.

After Torre’s proposal, in another snippet of his podcast on Thursday, Duterte said he “had been waiting to beat up a monkey.”

At the press briefing on Monday, Torre answered, “Is it because I have dark skin? We’re all Filipinos. There are many Filipinos like me who have dark skin. So, are we all monkeys?”

Duterte flew to Singapore on Friday, according to the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Immigration.

Nonetheless, the charity boxing match pushed through at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday.

Torre said the event raised P16 million in proceeds.

