Nxled Chameleons bounce back with dominant win over Farm Fresh

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Nxled Chameleons rebounded from a tough loss with a commanding performance on Sunday night, sweeping the Farm Fresh Foxies 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 to clinch the second automatic quarterfinal berth in Pool A of the PVL On Tour Cebu Leg at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Coliseum.

After falling to PLDT in straight sets just a day prior, Nxled returned to the court looking rejuvenated. The Chameleons showed no signs of fatigue as they dismantled a Farm Fresh side that had entered the match riding high on a dominant win of their own.

Setter Jaja Maraguinot directed Nxled’s fluid, high-tempo offense with poise and precision, tallying 11 excellent sets and adding four points in a complete all-around effort. Her connection with top scorer EJ Cariño proved lethal, as the wing spiker delivered a match-high 19 points on 16 attacks, two aces, and a block.

Chiara Permentilla contributed 10 points, Jovelyn Fernandez had eight, while Jaycel Delos Reyes and Krich Macaslang chipped in five and four points, respectively, to highlight Nxled’s balanced attack.

Cariño, who had been rested during the previous match, returned in top form to lead the Chameleons’ breakaway in all three sets.

“Okay naman ako at pinagpahinga ako ni coach,” said the former UST star, who was limited to 11 points in two sets against PLDT. “But today I really felt ready again.”

CONTRASTING STRATEGIES

Nxled overwhelmed Farm Fresh in nearly every statistical category. The Chameleons doubled the Foxies’ output in attacks, 36-18, held a slight edge in blocking (7-6), and dominated from the service line with eight aces to just one. They also capitalized on 24 Farm Fresh errors while conceding 18 of their own.

Italian tactician Ettore Guidetti outmaneuvered his compatriot Alessandro Lodi in a duel of contrasting strategies, drawing efficient performances from his starters while maintaining control throughout the 78-minute contest.

Farm Fresh struggled to respond to Nxled’s relentless tempo. The Foxies committed early errors and never found their rhythm, falling behind in each set and failing to mount a serious challenge.

Trisha Tubu paced the Foxies with 12 points but received little support. Jolina Dela Cruz and Rizza Cruz added five points apiece as Farm Fresh faltered on both ends of the court.

With the result, Nxled joins PLDT as Pool A’s automatic quarterfinal qualifiers, securing a crucial rest day before heading into the knockout stages of this pre-season tournament.

