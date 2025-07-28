Habagat, cyclones death toll rises to 31

MANILA, Philippines – The reported deaths from the effects of the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong have climbed to 31, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

The disaster response body said that out of this number, only two have so far been confirmed — one each in Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Still undergoing verification are reports of 29 fatalities — nine in the National Capital Region, six in Western Visayas, five in Calabarzon, three in Negros Island Region, two in Central Luzon, two in Northern Mindanao, and one each in Davao region and Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, affected families are now at 1,751,776 or equivalent to 6,276,280 persons residing in 6,727 barangays from 17 regions nationwide.

As of this posting, there are 36,660 families being aided inside 1,419 evacuation centers, while another 21,309 families are being helped outside.

A total of 15,039 houses were damaged, of which 13,387 were classified as “partially damaged” and 1,652 as “totally damaged”.

Meanwhile, agricultural and infrastructure damage was estimated at PHP510.3 million and PHP6.5 billion, respectively.

PAF continues relief ops

As this developed, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said it continues to support the government’s humanitarian relief efforts by deploying its C-130 aircraft to transport bulk relief supplies donated by the Province of Sulu for communities affected by recent typhoons.

“In close coordination with the Provincial Government of Sulu, the PAF conducted an airlift mission from Jolo, Sulu to Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on July 26, 2025, ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of essential supplies to aid those in need,” it said in a statement.

The PAF said this operation reaffirmed its commitment to rapidly mobilize its air assets and respond to urgent needs, demonstrating the vital role of airlift capability in the country’s disaster relief and recovery efforts. (PNA)

