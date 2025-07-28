Pangilinan joins Senate majority, takes agri panel

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Francis Pangilinan on Monday said his decision to join the Senate majority bloc was primarily driven by the urgent need to address the country’s food crisis and secure the chairpersonship of the Committee on Agriculture.

In his explanation of vote for Senate President Francis Escudero, Pangilinan said skyrocketing food prices, rising hunger, and worsening malnutrition among Filipino children demand urgent, coordinated action between the executive and legislative branches.

“Our nation is facing a food crisis and high prices of food have led to unprecedented hunger incidence as well as unprecedented stunting among our children,” he said during the opening of the 20th Congress.

While not a political ally of the administration, Pangilinan said his 15 years of experience in the agriculture and food sectors — both as senator and former food security secretary — convinced him that effective solutions require the full support of Malacañang and Congress.

“Only if the executive and the legislative branches work together can we effectively bring down food prices and address hunger and food inflation,” he said.

He recalled that during his stint as food security czar from 2014 to 2015 under the Aquino administration, the government succeeded in lowering rice prices by up to PHP3 per kilo and cutting rice inflation from 15 percent to 0.8 percent within a year—achievements he attributed to aggressive reforms, anti-smuggling operations, and executive-legislative coordination.

“Nagawa na natin noon at kung magbigay ng buong suporta ang ating Pangulo—magagawa natin ulit ngayon (We’ve done it before, and if the President gives his full support—we can do it again),” he said.

He clarified that his move does not mean abandoning his independence as a senator, emphasizing that policy outcomes —not political labels— should guide legislative action. (PNA)

